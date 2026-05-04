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by Charafeddine Mouzouni

May 4, 2026

In February, Microsoft’s CEO of AI, Mustafa Suleyman, sat down with the Financial Times.

For 8 seconds, he said something that should have ended his career.

“I think we’re going to have human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks. Most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months.”

Lawyers. Accountants. Project managers. Marketers. Gone. By next spring.

Dozens of outlets clipped it. YouTube ran wild with it. Reddit lost its mind.

And then, quietly, sometime later, the Financial Times edited those 8 seconds out of the official video.

If you go watch it now, you’ll see an awkward cut. A close shot becomes a wide shot. He skips to another topic. The most consequential prediction of 2026…vanished from the source.

Too bad for them. The internet had already screenshotted everything.

Now ask yourself the obvious question.

Why would they delete it?

Because somewhere between the interview and the edit, somebody on Microsoft’s executive team realized this claim was BS. And not the harmless kind. It’s the kind that ends careers, kills budgets, and makes professionals panic-buy AI subscriptions they don’t need.

So today, we’re doing three things:

Dismantling Suleyman’s claim with surgical precision. Exposing why every major AI CEO is financially incentivized to lie to you about this. Handing you a 4-question framework — The Automation Audit — that tells you exactly what to automate, what to augment, and what to leave alone.

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This is the AI OS, applied. Let’s go.

Four Reasons Suleyman Is Wrong