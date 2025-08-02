The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
Aug 2, 2025

I applaud the enactment of these laws, and I'm pleased that my state and its governor (Ron DeSantis of Florida) are among the "plankowners." :-) Looking at a map, if we could add Alabama and Mississippi to the mix, we'd have the makings of a tidy little "Gulf Republic"! :-)

That said, I'd like to add a few thoughts.

First and foremost, money is primarily a means of exchange, not a store of value: fairy tales to the contrary notwithstanding, none of us is Scrooge McDuck, literally swimming in his gold-filled vault, nor Smaug the Dragon, ditto :-)

Here is the question I ask my prepper friends about all that gold they've bought and carefully stored: when the apocalypse comes, how do you plan to use all those gold coins or gold bars or whatever in a transaction? "Hey friend, I see you've got some cabbages (or goats, or whatever). I'd like to trade some of this shiny metal for some of them!" "..."

You see the problem: the core of commerce is that you have to have something to exchange that has value to the other person in the transaction. When we're reduced to squabbling over rusty cans of beans at the wreck of the supermarket, it's doubtful gold will figure into the equation.

The truth, as I advise them, is that in prepping for Mad Max, it would be best to use that money you've invested in gold to buy something that will be of value when global commerce collapses. It would be best if it were cheap to buy now, have a long shelf life, and be volumetrically efficient. My recommendation: spices, which in the middle ages and the early modern period were literally worth their weight in gold.

But perhaps this isn't in support of a catastrophic collapse. If we're worried about digital currency and de facto global debanking...how will those places in Switzerland help? Won't the United Nations of Globaloney just make those transactions illegal...as FDR did in the US after he took office? I note that you glossed over that part: Nixon's not the bad guy here...FDR is. He made it illegal for private citizens to own gold (or use it to perform transactions, obviously).

Also, note that there is a huge (YUUUGE) difference between a commodity-backed currency, which is what you're describing, and an actual specie-based currency. The only helpful aspect of gold-backed currency is that it (theoretically) restrains the government from flooding the zone ad libendum: but it can only do that if the underlying asset is limited, like gold...and if the government restrains itself from ignoring the limitations it's accepted...as both the Union and Confederate governments did during the Civil War (see: greenbacks).

Even a specie-based currency is no panacea: look at what happened during the 49er gold rush. Or--more spectacularly and catastrophically--what happened when the Spaniards began extracting literal mountains of gold from the Americas. And of course there was the debate over gold versus silver as backing for the currency, a debate sparked by the government (incorrectly) pegging the gold-to-silver exchange rate and thus instancing Gresham's Law.

Again...I am not pooh-poohing the idea of a commodity-backed currency. I just think it needs a bit of perspective.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Rod D. Martin and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture