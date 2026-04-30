Trump Assassination 3.0 and the Iran War

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by Rod D. Martin and Eric Metaxas
April 30, 2026
My latest interview on The Eric Metaxas Show. Sign up NOW for the Eric’s YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!
Eric Metaxas and Martin Capital founder Rod D. Martin discuss:
The latest attempt on President Trump’s life
The rise of political violence and the Marxist ideas fueling the left
Why America must recover the Founders’ vision of ordered liberty
Iran: the possibility of regime change, what a Reza Pahlavi transitional government would achieve, and whether the Iranian people will rise against the mullahs.
It’s a half-hour you won’t want to miss. Watch and share!
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