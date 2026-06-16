The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
3h

Yes, no longer hidden but revealed, the Demoncrats are the enemies of America

We call them: Demon crats because we need deliverance.

They advocate LAWLESSNESS.

LAZINESS - call it charity

LONELINESS - life without God

LYING - no Truth available

barbara

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
4hEdited

Spot on, Richard. Democrats are hateful👿, intolerant and violent anti Americans. They are repulsive🤮🤮

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