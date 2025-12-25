The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Nathan Steele's avatar
Nathan Steele
Dec 26Edited

Outstanding Rod Martin. I have not read your work before that I am aware. I came across your 10 Books list today, Christmas 2025. As a believer and follower of Jesus Christ and a student of the Bible, I am familiar with the over-arching story of the Bible and praise God daily for His sacrifice and His perfect plan.

This article explaining "Emmanuel" is fantastic, a brilliant telling of the story of man and God's merciful plan of redemption. Thank you. I am a new fan of you. An old fan of Jesus... God bless you for sharing your voice.

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Karwi's avatar
Karwi
Dec 25

Brilliant! Merry Christmas!

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