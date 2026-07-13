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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

Dear Doom & Gloomers

1. That Little Silicon Chip is changing EVERYTHING!

2. AI is here, its not going away.

3 Adapting It's What Humans Do.

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"Yet the frontier labs continue to benefit from fear, because fear creates demand for regulation, and regulation is a moat."

Something I read years ago. We are hardwired for Bad News always looking for the worst. Our ancestors needed to know 2 things. 1. Where the berry's that are good to eat are, 2. Where the Lions are? If you didn't know whee the berry's wee you don't eat today, but you might eat tomorrow, BUT If you didn't know where the Lions were, you were dead,

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Lonesome Dave's avatar
Lonesome Dave
1hEdited

This is an encouraging essay. I think the crux of the matter is this quote: "When a worker gains a tool that lets him produce more per hour, his labor becomes more valuable, not less."

We're told here that AI is just a tool for the worker. This puts it in the same category as what a hammer is to the carpenter. The hammer will never replace the carpenter. But a machine hammer allows the carpenter to work faster and better.

The problem is we've been told repeatedly that AI is so good that it will replace the worker, not just make the worker more efficient. It will no longer be just a tool. The "hammer" will in fact replace the "carpenter," in other words. This essay suggests otherwise.

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