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Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
Jan 31, 2025

The markets (which nosedived for a day) might believe in China's DeepSeek potential but I don't believe a word of what's coming out of China. Ever.

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KaiteeO's avatar
KaiteeO
Jan 31, 2025

Well stated. AI seems to be a condensing tool, finding bits of information on a topic and regurgitating them in a coherent form. Saves time when researching a subject. But computers do not have the abilities of the human mind and body to actually conceive new thoughts. AI seems to be only as smart as it’s input.

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