The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Darn Klooch's avatar
Darn Klooch
6h

Discernment seems to be at an all time low in "christianity" today. The prophets tell lies, the priests rule on their own authority and the people like it. Theater, imagination and feelings guide the people today because the pastors have introduced these practices and teachings. What a fearfull "terriffying" thing to fall into the hands of the living "angery" God. But what will you do in the end? Just sayin.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1h

In honor of America’s 250th Anniversary, I once against present a list of American history books. I must say I never get tired of making these lists because it seems to me very few people actually know American history:

* Pivotal Decades: The United States, 1900-1920 by John Milton Cooper Jr.

* The Search for Order, 1877-1920 by Robert H. Wiebe

* 1912: Wilson, Roosevelt, Taft and Debs -The Election That Changed the Country by James Chace

* The Good Years: From 1900 to the First World War by Walter Lord

* The First Modern Clash Over Federal Power: Wilson versus Hughes in the Presidential Election of 1916 by Lewis L. Gould

* Four Hats in the Ring: The 1912 Election and the Birth of Modern American Politics by Lewis L. Gould

* Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania by Erik Larson

* Close to Shore: The Terrifying Shark Attacks of 1916 by Michael Cappuzo

* The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America's First Superhero by William Kalush & Larry Sloman

* America, 1908: The Dawn of Flight, the Race to the Pole, the Invention of the Model T and the Making of a Modern Nation by Jim Rasenberger

* 1919 The Year That Changed America by Martin W. Sandler

* St. Louis: The 1904 World's Fair by Joe Sonderman & Mike Truax

* Theodore Roosevelt: A Biography by Henry F. Pringle

* William Howard Taft: A Great American Life by Walter Stahr

* The Hour of Fate: Theodore Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan, and the Battle to Transform American Capitalism by Susan Berfield

* Up from History: The Life of Booker T. Washington by Robert J. Norrell

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