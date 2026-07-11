The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
8hEdited

I recently finished reading Eric Metaxas book Revolution. Based on what he wrote and what I know the British had become very secular and corrupt and immoral by 1776, while at the same time, the colonies had become very Christian and moral. They saw it as their destiny to create in the United States, a new covenant nation dedicated to living under God‘s law.

Therefore, the revolution was inevitable.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

This article calls for some recommend reading on the British side of the American Revolution!

* The Last King of America: The Misunderstood Reign of George III by Andrew Roberts

* Cornwallis: Soldier and Statesman in a Revolutionary World by Richard Middleton

* From the Battlefield to the Stage: The Many Lives of General John Burgoyne by Norman Poser

* Whispers Across the Atlantick: General William Howe and the American Revolution by David Smith

* The Men Who Lost America: British Command during the Revolutionary War and the Preservation of the Empire by Andrew J. O’Shaughnessy

* With Zeal and With Bayonets Only: The British Army on Campaign in North America, 1775-1783 by Matthew H. Spring

* Hessians: German Soldiers in the American Revolutionary War by Friederike Baer

* The Hessians and the Other German Auxiliaries of Great Britain in the Revolutionary War by Edward J. Lowell

* Noble Volunteers: The British Soldiers Who Fought the American Revolution by Don N. Hagist

* The Other Side of Revolution: British Perspective on the American War of Independence by Kyle Hopkins

* Tories: Fighting for the King in America’s First Civil War by Thomas B. Allen

* Liberty's Exiles: American Loyalists in the Revolutionary World by Maya Jasanoff

* Lord North: The Prime Minister Who Lost America by Peter Whiteley

* Titus Simons: Father and Son Loyalists Who Fought in the American Revolution and the War of 1812 by Ross D. Petty

* Black Loyalists: Southern Settlers of Nova Scotia's First Free Black Communities by Ruth Holmes Whitehead

* Black Patriots and Loyalists: Fighting for Emancipation in the War for Independence by Alan Gilbert

* Suffering for the Crown: The Hudson Valley Loyalists and the Violence of Revolution by Kieran O’Keefe

* Suffering for the Crown: The Hudson Valley Loyalists and the Violence of Revolution by Gregg L. Frazer

* Captives of Liberty: Prisoners of War and the Politics of Vengeance in the American Revolution by T. Cole Jones

* Choosing Sides: Loyalists in Revolutionary America by Ruma Chopra

* The Ordeal of Thomas Hutchinson by Bernard Bailyn

* The Loyalist Conscience: Principled Opposition to the American Revolution by Chaim M. Rosenberg

* South Carolina Loyalists in the American Revolution by Robert Stansbury Lambert

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