Iran, India, and the Demise of BRICS

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by Rod D. Martin

March 3, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to break down Trump’s broader, global strategy in the Iran conflict. From Venezuela to Greenland to Iran, each action has its own distinct significance and aims. But the common thread is constant: defanging China and the dismantling of BRICS.

It’s twelve minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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