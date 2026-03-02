The “Undeclared Naval War With France”, 1798-1801, fought by the Founding Fathers.

This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin

March 2, 2026

In Arlington, Virginia there is a famous monument, depicting the American victory in the Battle of Iwo Jima. One of the most famous statues in our capital, it shows six U.S. Marines and Navy Corpsmen raising the flag at the summit of Mount Suribachi, one of the most iconic moments of the entire Pacific War.

But the monument is not just to these men, or this battle.

Around its base, the monument depicts every major action involving the United States Marine Corps since its founding in 1775. Many are declared wars or battles in them; many are not. But one sticks out in my mind during the current debate over the constitutionality of Donald Trump’s military actions: the French Naval War of 17…