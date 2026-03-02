Iran Combat Assessment and the Bigger Picture - Rod Martin and Col. Rob Maness on NTD News

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by Rod D. Martin and Col. Rob Maness

March 2, 2026

I appeared on NTD News with Tiffany Meier and Col. Rob Maness (USAF Ret.) to assess the opening days of combat in Iran, and to break down how the current conflict plays into Trump’s broader, global strategy. We discuss:

Iran’s role as the source of every current Middle Eastern conflict

The odds and means of a successful popular revolution

China’s (and Russia’s) abandonment of their Iranian ally

The exposure of Chinese and Russian weapons as junk (in Iran and Venezuela), and the impact on global arms exports

How Trump is boxing in China by picking off its allies and constricting its energy supply

Finally, why Iran won’t be a “forever war”, and why America’s action matters

It’s 20 minutes of deep analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch the panel interview, and pass it along!

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