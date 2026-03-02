The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Iran Combat Assessment and the Bigger Picture - Rod Martin and Col. Rob Maness on NTD News

I join retired USAF Col. Rob Maness to assess the opening days of combat in Iran, why Trump acted, and the broader global consequences of the war.
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Rod D. Martin and Rob Maness
Mar 02, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Col. Rob Maness
March 2, 2026

I appeared on NTD News with Tiffany Meier and Col. Rob Maness (USAF Ret.) to assess the opening days of combat in Iran, and to break down how the current conflict plays into Trump’s broader, global strategy. We discuss:

  • Iran’s role as the source of every current Middle Eastern conflict

  • The odds and means of a successful popular revolution

  • China’s (and Russia’s) abandonment of their Iranian ally

  • The exposure of Chinese and Russian weapons as junk (in Iran and Venezuela), and the impact on global arms exports

  • How Trump is boxing in China by picking off its allies and constricting its energy supply

  • Finally, why Iran won’t be a “forever war”, and why America’s action matters

It’s 20 minutes of deep analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch the panel interview, and pass it along!

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