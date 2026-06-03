The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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William Foster's avatar
William Foster
3h

The Post Offices around the country are practically jobs programs and low level hives of democrat political spoils. I can easily see local post masters ignoring Trump’s EOs and any laws that get passed to put his wishes into effect statutorially.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Alan Woodward's avatar
Alan Woodward
4h

Now comes the corrupt judges.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
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