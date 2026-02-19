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by Roger Stone

February 19, 2026

The American Republic stands today at a civilizational crossroads, suspended between ordered liberty and administrative anarchy, between a constitutional architecture painstakingly erected by geniuses and a creeping entropy imposed by ideological opportunists who prefer procedural murkiness to transparent law.

The SAVE America Act emerges in this moment not as a partisan bauble but as a civilizational instrument, a keystone placed beneath a sagging arch to prevent the entire structure from collapsing into historical oblivion.

What is the SAVE America Act if not a reaffirmation of first principles? What is citizenship if not the sacred threshold that separates participant from spectator in the grand drama of self-government? What is a vote if not a sacrament of sove…