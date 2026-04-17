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Steve
Apr 17

Another View

Power Line

DID Hungary move to the left?

April 16, 2026 by Bill Glahn

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2026/04/did-hungary-move-to-the-left.php

I was told that the election in Hungary that saw the ouster of Victor Orban after 16 years in power swung the country to the left. From Newsweek,

Hungary’s New PM Takes Aim at EU with Tough Border Policy.

Newsweek reports,

Hungary’s Prime Minister-elect Péter Magyar has vowed to strengthen his country’s borders, suggesting his defeat of EU‑sceptic Viktor Orbán will not lead to a policy shift toward Brussels on migration.

European leaders welcomed Magyar’s achievement in ending the 16-year rule of Orbán. While Magyar has pledged to reengage with the EU, he said his government’s plans do not include implementing the EU’s new migration and asylum pact.

I know nothing about Hungarian politics. Perhaps Magyar will cave in the end. But I was told that Orban’s defeat would result in Hungary being overrun with millions of non-European “asylum” seekers, in punishment for past defiance of the European Union (EU). Perhaps that will still happen.

But this Magyar isn’t sounding soft, yet.

Mentioning the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, Magyar said in a speech Wednesday that Hungary had a strict immigration policy and “it will not accept any pact”. It would keep its southern border fence and “patch up the holes that are there now,” he added.

“We really want to protect our country and Europe from illegal immigration,” Magyar said, adding that the conservative Tisza party he leads “will pursue a strict illegal immigration policy.”

(Snip)

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TheNecromancer
Apr 17

Great Mr. Rod. Thank you.

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