War Update: Iran, the Midterms, and the Gathering Economic Boom

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney

June 10, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

Are we winning in Iran?

Is Donald Trump concerned about the midterms?

What is the President’s endgame?

“It’s the economy, stupid!” And the economy is kicking into gear.

It’s 10 minutes of deep analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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