The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: Iran, the Midterms, and the Gathering Economic Boom

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss the war in Iran: are we winning, what's the President's endgame, should we be concerned about the midterms, and is the economy finally taking off?
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Jun 10, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
June 10, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

  • Are we winning in Iran?

  • Is Donald Trump concerned about the midterms?

  • What is the President’s endgame?

  • “It’s the economy, stupid!” And the economy is kicking into gear.

It’s 10 minutes of deep analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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