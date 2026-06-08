War Update: Ceasefire Violations and Trump's Endgame

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by Rod D. Martin

June 8, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the latest in the Iran war.

We discuss:

The ceasefire violations and the differing aims of Israel and Iran

What’s actually happening in Lebanon

Where the peace talks stand, and Trump’s endgame

How Iran hopes to game the U.S. midterms

Winners and losers: Iran, Russia, China, and Texas

It’s nine minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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And don’t miss my wrap-up on the Beijing summit:

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