The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: Ceasefire Violations and Trump's Endgame

Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the ceasefire violations, Lebanon, the peace talks, Iran's efforts to play the U.S. midterms, plus the winners and losers around the world.
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Rod D. Martin
Jun 08, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
June 8, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the latest in the Iran war.

We discuss:

  • The ceasefire violations and the differing aims of Israel and Iran

  • What’s actually happening in Lebanon

  • Where the peace talks stand, and Trump’s endgame

  • How Iran hopes to game the U.S. midterms

  • Winners and losers: Iran, Russia, China, and Texas

It’s nine minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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And don’t miss my wrap-up on the Beijing summit:

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