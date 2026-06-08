War Update: Ceasefire Violations and Trump's Endgame

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by Rod D. Martin
June 8, 2026
I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the latest in the Iran war.
We discuss:
The ceasefire violations and the differing aims of Israel and Iran
What’s actually happening in Lebanon
Where the peace talks stand, and Trump’s endgame
How Iran hopes to game the U.S. midterms
Winners and losers: Iran, Russia, China, and Texas
It’s nine minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!
And don’t miss my wrap-up on the Beijing summit:
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