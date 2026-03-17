Trump — & the Taliban — Seek to Box In China

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
March 17, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
China is getting squeezed from all sides: certainly by Trump, but now by the Taliban!
Frank and I discussed the war nobody's paying attention to between Pakistan and Afghanistan, why China can’t — and the world can’t afford — to ignore it.
We also discussed the implications of the Iran war for China: the debacle for its arms exports, the complete failure of China’s predictive model, whether Xi will lash out at his neighbors, and the perceived threat in Beijing of an Iran-inspired popular uprising against the CCP.
It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.
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