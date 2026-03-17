The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Trump — & the Taliban — Seek to Box In China

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss the Af-Pak War, the Taliban's attempt to extort Xi Jinping, and how Donald Trump is upending a generation of China's foreign policy in Iran and beyond.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Mar 17, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
March 17, 2026

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China is getting squeezed from all sides: certainly by Trump, but now by the Taliban!

Frank and I discussed the war nobody's paying attention to between Pakistan and Afghanistan, why China can’t — and the world can’t afford — to ignore it.

We also discussed the implications of the Iran war for China: the debacle for its arms exports, the complete failure of China’s predictive model, whether Xi will lash out at his neighbors, and the perceived threat in Beijing of an Iran-inspired popular uprising against the CCP.

It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.

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