AI-generated image, “Optimus robot assembly line” prompt, Manus.im, March 12, 2026.

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NOTE: As you know, robotics and AI have routinely featured in our analysis here. As recently as last week, we made the case (for far from the first time) that AI in particular can’t replace you unless your job is purely task-based: human creativity and direction remain and will remain necessary, no matter how fancy the tools become.

In my view, the looming robotics revolution is nearly identical. Repetitive manual labor jobs will be supplanted like horses and buggies, but the robots will still need direction. As my friend George Gilder has long said, “computation is not comprehension”: technology has for centuries shifted human labor toward skilled work, and that will only accelerate. Indeed, we’re already seeing that play out with AI, as countless companies who were expected to replace white color jobs are actually hiring more …