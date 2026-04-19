The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Frank Canzolino
Apr 19Edited

No stopping Islam until they’re driven out from Europe, just like last time. It’s no different than dealing with locusts…

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Apr 19

Thanks For Posting this

Iran, war, and the surprising growth of Christianity

Denison Forum

Would not have seen this without your post!

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