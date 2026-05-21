The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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George S. Bardmesser's avatar
George S. Bardmesser
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I'll be honest here... While there is no question that the Deep State needs to be heavily pruned, all these "controversies" from the 1960s are just distractions. How many people are even alive today, who were adults in 1963? How many MKUltra subjects are still alive today?

If this "raid" really did take place as described, then Trump should fire whichever CIA official ordered it. SOMEBODY gave the order - so fire him as an example to others.

There are surely bigger fish to fry than redactions in documents about half-century-old events.

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