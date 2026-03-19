The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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In-Depth: Why & How We Must Pass the SAVE America Act

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss the necessity of passing the SAVE America Act, the history of the filibuster, the risks of changing it, and what Republicans must do.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Mar 19, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
March 19, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

Frank and I discuss the necessity of passing the SAVE America Act, the ludicrous objections to voter ID (which 89 percent of Americans support), how absentee ballots (good) differ from mail-in ballots (bad), and how to have mostly-safe elections.

We also discuss the history of the filibuster, the risks of changing it, and what Republicans should do.

It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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