In-Depth: Why & How We Must Pass the SAVE America Act

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
March 19, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
Frank and I discuss the necessity of passing the SAVE America Act, the ludicrous objections to voter ID (which 89 percent of Americans support), how absentee ballots (good) differ from mail-in ballots (bad), and how to have mostly-safe elections.
We also discuss the history of the filibuster, the risks of changing it, and what Republicans should do.
It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.
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