Why Did The Biden Administration Cover Up Chinese Interference In Our Elections?
The CCP had super-admin access to countless U.S. voting machines in 2020. Instead of investigating, the Biden team threw the people who discovered it in jail.
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by Sam Faddis
March 18, 2026
John Solomon is reporting on previously suppressed information indicating that, as early as 2020, we knew the Chinese were trying to interfere in our elections, and that this intelligence was covered up. The burning question is, of course, why that happened.
Solomon’s report is based on a 7 April 2020 National Intelligence Council Assessment. That report reads in part:
“We assess that China and Russia are increasing their ability to analyze and manipulate large quantities of personal information in ways that will allow them to more effectively target and influence, or coerce, individuals and groups in the United States and allied countries. Their cyber espionage efforts have helped them acquire bulk data.”
“Adversaries almost certainly are already applying data-analysis techniques to hone their efforts against US targets.’
“Chinese intelligence officials analyzed multiple US states (reda…