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by Sam Faddis

March 18, 2026

John Solomon is reporting on previously suppressed information indicating that, as early as 2020, we knew the Chinese were trying to interfere in our elections, and that this intelligence was covered up. The burning question is, of course, why that happened.

Solomon’s report is based on a 7 April 2020 National Intelligence Council Assessment. That report reads in part: