ICYMI: Update on the Tucker Carlson Fiasco
Did the CIA really intercept Tucker Carlson's text messages? Are they really preparing a criminal referral? There are only three plausible possibilities. None of them are good for Tucker.
This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.
NOTE: I published this Monday on X and Facebook. It got hundreds of thousands of views within a few hours, so I thought I should probably share it with you also. — RDM
by Rod D. Martin
March 16, 2026
So in case you missed it, Tucker Carlson announced by video that he has been informed that the CIA is reading his text messages and is preparing a criminal referral against him.
Several things have happened since.
For daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”, sign up as a FREE or PREMIUM Member today!
First, you must understand: the CIA would never reveal that it had illegally wiretapped anybody, because why would they? Aside from possible punishments for guilty parties, the bigger issue is that an illegal wiretap would kill their case: "fruit of the poison tree". So if they're actually preparing a criminal referral, they've dotted their i's well enough to get past a judge.