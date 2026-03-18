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NOTE: I published this Monday on X and Facebook. It got hundreds of thousands of views within a few hours, so I thought I should probably share it with you also. — RDM

by Rod D. Martin

March 16, 2026

So in case you missed it, Tucker Carlson announced by video that he has been informed that the CIA is reading his text messages and is preparing a criminal referral against him.

Several things have happened since.

First, you must understand: the CIA would never reveal that it had illegally wiretapped anybody, because why would they? Aside from possible punishments for guilty parties, the bigger issue is that an illegal wiretap would kill their case: "fruit of the poison tree". So if they're actually preparing a criminal referral, they've dotted their i's well enough to get past a judge.