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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
4h

Thanks Rod. It is good to read this “Case for Christ” in a geopolitical Substack. Well done.

Curious about your view: Do you believe that God gives everyone the information they need, and some believe and accept Jesus as their savior and some don’t? Or do you believe that God chooses who will accept Him? Or a third explanation?

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Michael G. Venaccio's avatar
Michael G. Venaccio
5h

HI..

Very well written, but the reason that some people will not/do not want to believe is that for them to do so would mean realizing that there is something great than themselves, however you wish to put it, and that they cannot be a law unto themselves and do whatever they want.

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