Webinar: The "Donroe Doctrine" In Practice: Venezuela's Liberation

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by Rod D. Martin, Frank Gaffney, et al.
January 7, 2026
Our “Committee on the Present Danger” presents this in-depth vital webinar on the Chinese threat and Trump’s strategy to thwart it.
Moderator: Frank Gaffney, president, Institute for the American Future; vice chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China; member, Victory Coalition; host, “Securing America”
Panelists:
Capt. James Fanell, U.S. Navy (Ret.), former chief of intelligence and information operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet; senior fellow, Geneva Center for Security Policy; co-author, Embracing Communist China: America’s Greatest Strategic Failure
Lt. Col. Guermantes Lailari, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former foreign area officer; non-resident fellow, Jewish Policy Center
Cleo Paskal, international expert on Indo-Pacific islands; senior non-resident fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies
Col. Grant Newsham, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), former foreign service officer; longtime businessman in East Asia; author, When China Attacks: A Warning to America; senior fellow, Center for Security Policy
Rod D. Martin, Founder & CEO, Martin Capital, Inc. and The Rod Martin Report; Founder & Chairman, Institute for the American Future
Brian T. Kennedy, president, the American Strategy Group; former president, the Claremont Institute; author of works including Communist China’s War Inside America
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