The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Andrew Hodges's avatar
Andrew Hodges
11h

I don’t have tons of subscriptions, but yours is by far the best bang for the buck. I used to resent having to pay for information…COVID changed all that. If someone truly cares about having the right information, I would encourage him to put his money where his mouth is. There’s no better money spent than your analysis, Rod.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
richard rosenstein's avatar
richard rosenstein
3h

Great stuff easy read all make sense for my biz

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