The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
6h

I hope you don't mind my sharing this with my political list (leaving in the invitation to join your Substack). I introduced the piece with my comment:

This is a deep dive for your mandatory reading list. It is necessary for understanding the machinations going on in the Middle East. We often say Trump is playing four-dimensional chess: his model in the Middle East is quantum leaps above that, and I’m not sure anyone except Trump truly understands the final goals. I can say we are blessed to have Trump as our President at this pivotal time, someone who has the courage to know the right thing to do and persevere until it is done. The petty sniping that invokes the Midterms would have derailed a lesser man. He is a Man in Full in a sea of midgets. -BZ (Read the red text!! or better, read the entire piece.)

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
9h

Rod, thanks again for your summary and black pill refutations. In the back of my mind I see all that you’re saying, but the black pillers like Steve Bannon and Eric Bowling(sp?) cloud my view.

I hope enough people see this plan along with the related economic plan to enable a win or at least a hold in the midterms.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
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