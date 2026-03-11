Iran, Trump's Grand Strategy, and the Geopolitics of the Alamo

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney

March 11, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

The global significance of the Alamo

Texas Republican primary votes to ban Sharia, and how Sharia-supremecism subverts the First Amendment

The Iranian regime as instigator of every current conflict in the Middle East

Why Trump was always going to attack Iran

The myth of the MAGA “civil war”: polling data

Trump’s grand strategy: all roads lead to China

It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.

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