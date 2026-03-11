Iran, Trump's Grand Strategy, and the Geopolitics of the Alamo

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
March 11, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
In this episode:
The global significance of the Alamo
Texas Republican primary votes to ban Sharia, and how Sharia-supremecism subverts the First Amendment
The Iranian regime as instigator of every current conflict in the Middle East
Why Trump was always going to attack Iran
The myth of the MAGA “civil war”: polling data
Trump’s grand strategy: all roads lead to China
It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.
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