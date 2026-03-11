The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Iran, Trump's Grand Strategy, and the Geopolitics of the Alamo

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss Iran's role as instigator across the Middle East, the global significance of the Alamo, why banning Sharia is vital for the First Amendment, & Trump's Grand Strategy
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Mar 11, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
March 11, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

  • The global significance of the Alamo

  • Texas Republican primary votes to ban Sharia, and how Sharia-supremecism subverts the First Amendment

  • The Iranian regime as instigator of every current conflict in the Middle East

  • Why Trump was always going to attack Iran

  • The myth of the MAGA “civil war”: polling data

  • Trump’s grand strategy: all roads lead to China

It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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