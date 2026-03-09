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by Tom Del Becarro

March 9, 2026

Last week, the United States and Israel attacked Iran. They achieved an enormous tactical victory at the outset. Now, Republicans need to win the rhetorical war at home.

As any good attorney will tell you, he who frames the argument likely wins the argument. To date, despite 86 percent support among Trump 2024 voters and 98 percent support among self-identified MAGA, Republicans have not succeeded in framing the argument to the rest of the country, which is currently divided 50-50.

Here are the two arguments they must make.

1. We Were Already at War: Iran Has Engaged In A Fifth Generation War (5GW) Against the United States for Years.

Many critics of Trump’s actions are living in the past. Wars are no longer two armies standing across a field from one another.

Accordin…