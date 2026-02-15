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by Michael Clary

February 15, 2026

So, let’s talk about that video Trump posted last week that ignited a lot of controversy.

But I need to say something before I proceed. This piece is about discerning how propaganda works in Christian circles, not about the video itself.

I’ll say this upfront so it’s crystal clear: This article is not about rushing to Trump’s defense because I voted for him. This article is not about whether or not the clip at the end is racist. This article is not about whether or not Trump should have posted it, or whether the White House should have better quality controls, or whether or not Trump knew what it contained. Finally, this piece is not about Trump’s response to the controversy or whether or not he should have fired whoever supposedly posted it.

This piece is about us…