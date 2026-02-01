The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Darwin's avatar
Darwin
Feb 1

Spot on. Saving this. My niece and nephew belong to a woke Anti-Trump church in Florida, of all places. It's a bummer as they didn't used to be like this until after they moved there. They become brainwashed by a another woke pastor that lacks discernment. I think many people must have a cause in life to fight for and they choose to fight for a cause that runs counter to support of their country and offspring. Go figure... 🤔

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Hervé W's avatar
Hervé W
Feb 2

"You are functioning as agents of chaos. You bear the blame for your irrational outrage, even if you present it as love and care and compassion."

There is a movement by the Democrats in California to establish reparations… to disburse funds to people who were never slaves, from people who were never slaveholders, in a state that never had slavery.

Politicians, academics, NGOs, even the media often use moral appeals and emotional language, such as focusing on social justice, inclusivity, and defending against threats, to engage their base and sway public opinion.

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