The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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JasonT
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“In the fullness of time…” meant a great deal more than a date on the calendar. God was preparing a physical and philosophical geography into which he could place His Son and communicate His great love. The Gospel is more radical than we can fully comprehend.

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