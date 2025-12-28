The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Linda Jutras's avatar
Linda Jutras
Dec 28

Try it. You may find out for yourself. Realize how a life giving word, a living word opens potentia to become again children of God. I believe it's omnipotent.

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Karen DeForest's avatar
Karen DeForest
Dec 28

Ok, sold. I’ll read through the Bible straight through from cover to cover page by page in written order in 2026. I have 3 days left on the Chronological plan. 1st time reading through the Bible in a year.

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