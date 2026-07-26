The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
2h

Ah, the refreshing return of aspiring to a life filled with eternal purpose. By sharing true doctrine contrasted by secular philosophy, you offered a map with bearings and Jesus Christ as our compass. Thanks for starting my week out on the right path.

Reply
Share
She Speaks Truth's avatar
She Speaks Truth
17m

Ah, Oregon. The coastline there is always the closest I feel to heaven. Couldn't we just do a land swap and move all the Texans (like me) onto the west coast, and all the Washingtonians, Californians, and Oregonians into Texas? Perhaps that's what heaven is like - the Oregon coast with Texans as neighbors. Side note, I know a few girls who seem to enjoy hunting as well, just saying. Anyway, great article and may you, Pastor Mills, continue to bring God's truth and blessings to that hardened soil.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture