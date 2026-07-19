This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Virgil Walker

July 19, 2026

A generation of men opened the Bible expecting a sword and found a self-help book with verses scattered through it. The mistake was not theirs. They were handed a Christ engineered for the therapeutic age, and they correctly noticed that He had nothing to say to them.

Open the Book. He has something to say.

God Reveals Himself as Father and King

From the first page, God speaks, and what He speaks comes into being. He forms what is formless and fills what is empty. He walks in the garden to call Adam to account, and He thunders from Sinai to give law to people who would have settled for less. When the time was full, He sent His Son to crush the serpent.

He is Father. He is Lord and King. Scripture never softens those titles, and the people who try are not editing the Bible. They are replacing it.

This is not stereotype mapped onto deity. It is revelation. God has chosen masculine terms to disclose Himself because those terms convey what is true of Him: strength under authority, faithfulness that holds across generations. Strip the masculine vocabulary, and you do not correct God. You manufacture a different one.

Adam’s First Sin Was Silence

Before God provided a mate, He commissioned a man. He told Adam to “be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it” (Genesis 1:28). Adam was given a garden to guard and a Word that defined the boundary between life and death.

Then the serpent spoke. And Adam stood there.

The first sin in human history was not aggression. It was abdication. The man God had ordained as priest and protector watched the lie unfold and said nothing. Every failure of biblical masculinity since has followed that pattern. The men who get it wrong in our churches and our homes almost always get it wrong on the silent side.

I should know. I’m not one to lean into silence. For the most part, I say what I mean and mean what I say. But there are times when, instead of the bold proclamation I’m known for, it’s easier to retreat from pushback. I’m guilty of it. When silence happens at work, no one faults you. When it happens at home, in your marriage, it always costs you.

I have learned that the hard way. Silence in a marriage causes separation and division. Clarity gets replaced with confusion. Direction gets replaced with drift. Most of it goes unnoticed because of the chaos of everyday life. But what you don’t address early becomes a mountain to unpack later. By God’s grace, my wife and I have done the unpacking. Most couples don’t get the chance, or don’t take it when they do.

The Faithful Men of Scripture Took Ground

The men God used in redemptive history were not bystanders. Noah built an ark while a watching world mocked him into the rain. Abraham left everything familiar on the strength of a promise he could not yet see fulfilled. Moses confronted a Pharaoh who claimed to be a god and came down from Sinai with the law on stone. David wrote psalms with a sword on his belt and the blood of Goliath behind him, and Nehemiah rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem with a trowel in one hand and a weapon in the other.

Share

None of them were perfect. They were faithful, and they feared God more than they feared the people watching them. That single ordering pulled them into action, the world called inconvenient, and heaven called obedience.

Jesus Died Because He Was Strong

Jesus did not die because He was weak. He died because He was strong enough to lay down His life on His own terms and take it up again on His own authority. The Christ who overturned tables in the temple and answered Pharisees with words sharp enough to get Him killed walked toward the cross when every human option said otherwise.

He is the Lamb. He is also the Lion of Judah. Modern preaching has spent two generations dwelling on the Lamb until the Lion went out of focus, and the result is a Christ who looks suspiciously like the therapist the culture was already shopping for. The real Christ does not fit in that office. He never has.

Scripture Commands Men to Be Men

“Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.” (1 Corinthians 16:13)

That sentence is a command, written into the canon and addressed to the church for as long as the church exists.

For thirty years the American pulpit has whispered safety to men. Scripture has been issuing the opposite order the entire time. The Bible does not call men to be loud or aggressive. It calls them to be faithful and present, to carry crosses and inherit kingdoms. The men who learn that distinction are the men who stay married, and their children grow up able to pray without being asked. Their churches hold when the culture pushes back.

The King Is Coming on a White Horse

When Jesus returns, He does not arrive holding hands and singing ballads.

“Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse! The one sitting on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he judges and makes war.” (Revelation 19:11)

His eyes burn like fire. A sword proceeds from His mouth, and His robe is dipped in blood. The story of Scripture closes with a King riding out for battle, not a counselor convening a support group.

Every man who reads the last page honestly has to reckon with the kind of King who is actually coming and the kind of man that King is forming His people to be.

What This Requires of You

The soft religion has worn out a generation of men, and the answer is not a louder voice on a podcast or a sharper fight on the internet. The answer is to open the Book and let it work on you before you swing it at anyone else.

Read the Word in the morning before you read the news. Pray for your wife and your children by name, and confess your sin to a man who can hold you accountable when you fail. If you don’t have that man, find him this week. Stop confusing online combat for actual courage, and show up in the room where you are actually needed before you tell anyone what you think about the rooms you are not in.

The world has plenty of opinions and very few men who keep their word and stay when the conversation gets hard. Your family does not need your hot takes. It needs your presence. Your church does not need another commentator. It needs men who can be called on.

The Bible is a war manual. The men who read it that way will be the men still standing when the King returns.

— This essay originally appeared at Virgil Walker’s Substack, which you should follow.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

Recent Analysis:

Share