The manufacturing facilities of the Independent Can Company in Belcamp, Maryland.

This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Emel Akan

March 4, 2026

The U.S. economy grew faster than many predicted over the past year, outpacing other advanced economies, especially in Europe, where growth has nearly stalled.

President Trump’s pro-growth policies, combined with a surge in investment in artificial intelligence, have further strengthened the country’s economic momentum. Central among these are the President’s permanent tax cuts — the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law last year — and a record $18 Trillion in new foreign investment into the United States recruited by the President since he took office last January.

The United States is “at the doorstep of a new industrial revolution,” said Stoyan Panayotov, a financial adviser and founder of Babylon Wealth Management.