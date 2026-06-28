The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Darn Klooch's avatar
Darn Klooch
just now

This sign appeared at one of the problem churches in Red Deer Alberta. "Home Church Pastors Repent". Are you singing Hillsong, Elevation, Bethel and their friends music? You have problems then, several. Repent.

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
1m

There is a ditch on each side of the road. Isolationism on one side, social activism on the other. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the preeminent message but if faith does not inspire good works it is dead. Life is a constant struggle for balance. A faithful shepherd will seek that, rebalancing as he goes.

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