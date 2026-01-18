The Biblical Case Against Mass Immigration
Whatever "protecting the vulnerable" may mean, it certainly does not exclude the women, children, and already struggling classes of your own nation.
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by Jamie Bambrick
January 18, 2026
Allow me to begin by doing something I rarely do: give my intersectional credentials.
I have been both an immigrant (I lived in Sweden for 5 years), and my favorite person in the world (my wife) is from Bulgaria. So when I say that mass immigration is not something the Bible is supportive of, it’s obviously not because I’m a hard-lined, blood-and-soil nativist.
Picture this scene: you and your family are asleep, and in the middle of the night there’s a knock on the front door. Outside there’s a woman with her kids. There’s been a huge riot in their area and they’ve just been chased out of their home, they’ve left with nothing and are unable to return. You’ve got a big house, so you invite them in to stay and live with you.
Have you done a righteous act? Of course! Good for you, your righteous person!
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