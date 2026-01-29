Protesters clash with federal agents in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday.

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by Sam Faddis

January 29, 2026

Alex Pretti is dead. He was shot by a Border Patrol officer when he attempted to interfere in the arrest of another individual. An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of his death. A final determination is pending regarding exactly what happened and whether or not the shooting was justified.

Meanwhile, I have a different question.

Why are we allowing the networks training, directing and supporting individuals like Pretti to continue to exist? There has been ample documentation for a long time now showing the scope of the operations of groups like ICE Watch. This is not protest. This is a very large, highly organized effort to obstruct justice and interfere with federal law enforcement officers in the conduct of their duties.