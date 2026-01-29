Time To Take Down The Networks Stoking Violence In Minneapolis and Elsewhere
Federal law makes it a crime to engage in a conspiracy to impede federal officers from performing their duties. That includes street violence. It also includes officials running "Sanctuary Cities".
This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.
by Sam Faddis
January 29, 2026
Alex Pretti is dead. He was shot by a Border Patrol officer when he attempted to interfere in the arrest of another individual. An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of his death. A final determination is pending regarding exactly what happened and whether or not the shooting was justified.
Meanwhile, I have a different question.
Why are we allowing the networks training, directing and supporting individuals like Pretti to continue to exist? There has been ample documentation for a long time now showing the scope of the operations of groups like ICE Watch. This is not protest. This is a very large, highly organized effort to obstruct justice and interfere with federal law enforcement officers in the conduct of their duties.