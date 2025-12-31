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by Rod D. Martin

December 31, 2025

It was one of the most eventful years in modern history, and in some ways the most transformative.

We published literally hundreds of articles this year, giving you in-depth analysis of everything shaping our world, wholistically not piecemeal, so you could see the whole board.

These were the 10 articles you liked most, PLUS 3 Bonuses: