New York's Catastrophe and Iran's Opportunity

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
March 25, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
Frank and I discuss the irreversible damage being done to New York by its Muslim Marxist mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the financial exodus from Manhattan and Delaware to Florida & Texas.
We also discuss the looming “Lion and Sun Revolution” in Iran: how we do our part, how and when Iranians will rise, why Reza Pahlavi could be today’s Juan Carlos after the death of Franco, ushering in an Iran that’s democratic, free, and First World, and the global consequences thereof.
It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.
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The Iran War, Tucker Carlson, and Trump's New Alliance Architecture - Rod with Eric Metaxas
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