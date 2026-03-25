New York's Catastrophe and Iran's Opportunity

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney

March 25, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

Frank and I discuss the irreversible damage being done to New York by its Muslim Marxist mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the financial exodus from Manhattan and Delaware to Florida & Texas.

We also discuss the looming “Lion and Sun Revolution” in Iran: how we do our part, how and when Iranians will rise, why Reza Pahlavi could be today’s Juan Carlos after the death of Franco, ushering in an Iran that’s democratic, free, and First World, and the global consequences thereof.

It’s the in-depth information and analysis you won’t get anywhere else.

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group , an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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