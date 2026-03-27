The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Mar 27

As we approach the 250th Birthday of the United of the United States, it is more important than ever that we celebrate and remember a figure like your esteemed ancestor General Joseph Martin, Dr. Martin! He was a fearless backwoods man, pioneer, soldier, and champion of Native American civil rights. Martin’s Station was at the time, the Gateway to the West for 10% of the U.S. population. Martin rubbed shoulders with some of America’s founding fathers and the cream of the crop of the upper class in Virginia.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
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Steve
Mar 27

I recall reading “the Overmountain Men” and those of the Lowland later they didn't Play Well Together. As the Lowlanders looked down their noses at the ruffian "Late Comer" from over The Mountains.

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