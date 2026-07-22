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by Stuart J. Cvrk

July 22, 2026

A deliberate, multi-layered system was assembled over decades by the Democrat Party and its various allies, and dramatically expanded between 2021 and 2025 through which U.S. taxpayer dollars, recycled foreign contributions, and dark-money campaign finance were deployed to facilitate mass illegal immigration, entrench the illegal alien population against removal, and sustain the political coalition responsible for building the system in the first place.

This is a structural analysis of that multi-layered system that has been bilking taxpayers for a very long time. We examine:

Medicaid and Healthcare Reimbursement Exploitation

The UN Migration Machine and Recycled U.S. Contributions

USAID and State Department Pipelines

The Federally Funded “Charity” Network

Sanctuary City Machines

Activist Lawfare Groups

Federal Agencies Corrupted to Circumvent Immigration Law

Refugee Contractors and Facilitation of Illegal Entry

Cartel Transport Corridors Subsidized by the UN and NGOs

H-1B Visa Corruption and Labor Replacement

Ballot Infrastructure and Electoral Ecosystem

ActBlue and Foreign Money Laundering

How the System Was Built

Medicaid and Healthcare Reimbursement Exploitation

The healthcare financing architecture became one of the most visible financial exposure points. Though the true number of illegal immigrants on Medicaid has been unknown, approximately 1.4 million people on Medicaid do not meet citizenship and immigration status requirements for enrollment, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The exposure is far larger at the state level: California is projected to spend more than $8.4 billion on taxpayer-funded Medicaid health benefits for illegal immigrants — more than $5 billion higher than originally estimated. Illinois provides a case study in systematic underestimation: the state began expanding Medicaid to illegal aliens during the pandemic with an estimated 2023 price of $223 million, but actual enrollment was 90 percent higher than predicted, sending the projected bill to $1 billion before trimming brought it to $550 million.

At the national level, the Congressional Budget Office reported the Biden administration spent more than $16.2 billion on emergency health care for illegal immigrants. The hospitals-billing-taxpayers mechanism operated through the Emergency Medicaid program, which provided coverage regardless of immigration status, making Emergency Medicaid enrollment the most obvious pathway for identifying immigrants who might not reside in the U.S. lawfully.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz shake hands during a press conference to discuss new actions HHS and the White House Anti-Fraud Task Force are taking to combat healthcare fraud, July 21, 2026.

The enrollment infrastructure was actively facilitated: as 2024 came to a close, outreach workers were fanned out across California signing undocumented immigrants up for Medi-Cal, offering it as free with no questions asked. The 2025 Trump administration’s attempt to pierce this arrangement via a CMS-DHS data-sharing agreement was immediately met with lawsuits — a coalition of 22 Democratic-led states, including California, filed suit to block the data sharing, arguing it violated privacy protections and could lead to misuse of sensitive information.

Never mind the theft of taxpayer money for illegal aliens.

The UN Migration Machine and Recycled U.S. Contributions

The UN architecture functions as a pass-through amplifier for U.S. taxpayer dollars that directly subsidizes migration northward to the U.S. border. Prior to the Biden administration, past presidents oversaw the transfer of around $500 million to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN’s pro-illegal immigration arm. Under Biden, that figure ballooned to nearly $1.3 billion.

Most of that money was laundered through the Department of State and USAID, including $547 million in payments from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration over two years ending in 2023.

The operational mechanism is explicit: cash transfer to migrants in transit. For 2024, the UN’s Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan called for $1.6 billion distributed across 17 Latin American and Caribbean countries. The UN’s 2024 Inter-Agency Coordination Platform confirms that the UN, with the help of 248 named NGOs, is distributing debit cards to illegal migrants en route — funded in large part by U.S. taxpayers.

Some Republican lawmakers named the UN as essentially a co-smuggler, citing reports that the UN was handing out debit cards and cash vouchers to aspiring illegal border crossers on their way north. A legislative attempt to cut the funding, H.R. 6155, failed to advance.

USAID and State Department Pipelines

The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) and USAID functioned as the primary institutional conduits routing U.S. taxpayer money into the NGO-UN migration complex. USAID and the State Department’s PRM poured taxpayer money into faith-based NGOs participating in the UN’s 2023–2024 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan, including Catholic, Lutheran, and Seventh Day Adventist organizations, as well as HIAS.

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In FY 2022, 47 percent of HIAS revenue came as grants from government agencies, the majority from the State Department, with some from DHS. HIAS pledged $17.1 million in aid to immigrants in at least seven Latin American nations during 2024 alone. The UN distributed $372 million in “Cash and Voucher Assistance” and “Multipurpose Cash Assistance” to an estimated 624,000 migrants “in-transit” to the United States during 2024, often as pre-paid rechargeable debit cards, cash in envelopes, bank transfers, and mobile transfers.

The Federally Funded “Charity” Network