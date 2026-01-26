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by Newt Gingrich

January 26, 2026

President Donald J. Trump and the Republicans have an enormous opportunity in 2026.

If they focus on three major themes to dramatically fix large areas of government, they can attract a majority comparable to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Democrat majorities in 1932 and 1934.

Those three themes are transparency, work, and honesty.

These three ideas directly affect the lives of the American people and attract massive majorities. Republicans can use them to set up a vivid contrast in the impact the two parties have on the lives of everyday Americans. The right policy focus could lead to three huge choices, each one to the advantage of the Republicans.

Imagine a choice between the GOP effort to let you know the price and quality of health care so you can make choice…