Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinara, previously the shadow fleet Bella 1, just before being seized by U.S. and British forces on Russian Orthodox Christmas Day.

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NOTE: The shadow fleet is composed of unflagged or false flagged ships: smugglers, essentially. It is the lifeline by which Russia sells the oil that finances its war, and by which Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba cling to life. The latter aside, the chief recipient is China, which gets 40% of its oil illicitly in this manner.

The shadow fleet exists because of sanctions. And yet clearly trade has continued, to the great benefit of the world’s rogue states.

That game is over.

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