The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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David W. Zoll
May 19, 2025

Awesome Post! Love this: “Stand at Cumberland Gap and watch the procession of civilization, marching single file — the buffalo following the trail to the salt springs, the Indian, the fur-trader and hunter, the cattle-raiser, the pioneer farmer — and the frontier has passed by. Stand at South Pass in the Rockies a century later and see the same procession with wider intervals between.”

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