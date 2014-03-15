The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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William Foster's avatar
William Foster
Mar 6

Wow, incredibly fascinating. Modernity day Martinsville, VA could use men like Joseph Martin now. I've walked past the Presbyterian church many times where NC finally ratified the Constitution in 1789, holding out for the incluhsion of the Bill of Rights.

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William Foster's avatar
William Foster
Mar 6

Only 90 minutes from me, I'll have to check that out sometime. I hate that you can't edit your comments on Substack, I've some dumb typos in there.

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