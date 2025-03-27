The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Mar 27, 2025

Legendary family of patriots!

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John G Griffin's avatar
John G Griffin
Mar 28, 2025

Pretty cool to have an ancestor like this. I congratulate you on honoring him.

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