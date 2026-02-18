Governor George Wallace in 1963, Governor Tim Walz in 2026.

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by Ron F. Hale

February 18, 2026

Democrat Governors have a long history of defiantly standing “spraddle-legged” against Federal Law. Born in 1953, I saw the relics and remnants of the “Solid South” (1877-1964), a time when the Democrat party enjoyed 100-years of one-party rule in the South. Democrat politicians fought hard to keep supreme authority and control. Southern Republican politicians were as scarce as hen’s teeth.

Southern Democrat leadership used every possible political trick to reassert raw power and domination after the Civil War and Reconstruction. Numerous instances of voter suppression occurred without intervention; literacy tests and poll taxes were employed to exclude both African American and poor white voters. Jim Crow laws were used to uphold Democrat political power while institutionalizing segregation.