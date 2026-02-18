"Illegal Immigration Now, Illegal Immigration Tomorrow, Illegal Immigration Forever!"
In the 1950s and 1960s, Democrats sought to maintain their power with chants of "Segregation Now, Segregation Tomorrow, Segregation Forever!" Little has changed.
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by Ron F. Hale
February 18, 2026
Democrat Governors have a long history of defiantly standing “spraddle-legged” against Federal Law. Born in 1953, I saw the relics and remnants of the “Solid South” (1877-1964), a time when the Democrat party enjoyed 100-years of one-party rule in the South. Democrat politicians fought hard to keep supreme authority and control. Southern Republican politicians were as scarce as hen’s teeth.
Southern Democrat leadership used every possible political trick to reassert raw power and domination after the Civil War and Reconstruction. Numerous instances of voter suppression occurred without intervention; literacy tests and poll taxes were employed to exclude both African American and poor white voters. Jim Crow laws were used to uphold Democrat political power while institutionalizing segregation.
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